Ex-DOJ Chief Lambastes 'Abuses Of Power' In Goldstein Case

By Jeff Overley ( September 18, 2026, 11:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice constantly made false statements in its criminal case against famed appellate advocate Tom Goldstein, and his convictions must be erased because "prosecutorial misconduct pervaded every stage of the proceedings," a former DOJ prosecutor told the Fourth Circuit....
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