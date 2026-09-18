OCC Approves 3 Trust Charters For Stablecoin Businesses

By Aislinn Keely ( September 18, 2026, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday granted conditional trust charters to fintechs Bastion Platforms, Catena and Agora, which all plan to expand their stablecoin and crypto offerings as national trust banks....
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