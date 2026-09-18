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Owner Of 300+ Wendy's Franchises Hits Ch. 11 In Mich.

By Emily Lever ( September 18, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The owner of over 300 Wendy's restaurants has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Michigan with $10 million to $50 million in debt after years of shrinking margins....

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