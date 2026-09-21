Adidas Sues Tween Retailer White Fox Over Trademarks
By Emma Knuckey ( September 21, 2026, 4:48 PM AEST) -- Adidas Australia has filed an intellectual property suit over trademarks against fast fashion teen clothing retailer White Fox Boutique in the Federal Court of Australia. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.