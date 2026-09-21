Law Firm Lark Steers US Spirits Giant's €53.3M Takeover Bid
By Irene Madongo ( September 21, 2026, 5:14 PM BST) -- U.S. spirits maker Sazerac on Monday said it plans to make a voluntary takeover of German drinks firm Berentzen in an estimated €53.3 million ($61 million) cash transaction that it expects will boost its business in Europe and beyond....
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