German Paper Co. To Pay $275M Duties, But No Import Block

By Jack McLoone ( September 21, 2026, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A German paper manufacturer must pay an antidumping duty bill that has stretched to over $275 million due to interest, the U.S. Court of International Trade ordered, though it refused to block the company's imports until the money is actually paid....
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