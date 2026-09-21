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She Has A Point: Fenwick's Jessica Kaempf

By Theresa Schliep ( September 21, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Jessica Kaempf of Fenwick & West LLP is a pragmatic yet tenacious attorney whose representation of her clients has earned her plaudits from Kathi Vidal of Winston Taylor, who praised Kaempf as part of a Law360 series celebrating women litigators....

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