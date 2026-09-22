Jackson Lewis Launches AI Practice Group, Resource Hub
By Andrea Keckley ( September 22, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Management-side labor and employment firm Jackson Lewis PC announced Monday that it has launched an artificial intelligence and innovation group to help clients navigate an evolving legal and regulatory landscape....
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