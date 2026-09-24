FDA Nom Says Vaccines Safe, Won't Call IUDs Birth Control

By Nadia Dreid ( September 24, 2026, 8:47 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Food and Drug Administration faced a Senate committee Thursday morning, where she affirmed the safety of vaccines when pressed but refused to directly contradict the president's false claim that the measles vaccine could be "quite lethal," and declined to affirm that IUDs are birth control and not abortifacients....
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