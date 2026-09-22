Christmas Tree Co. Must Face Claims Over Deal with Amazon
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 22, 2026, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived an antitrust claim alleging National Christmas Products entered into agreements with Amazon in 2020 that inflated the prices of artificial Christmas trees....
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