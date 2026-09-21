Care Facility Not Covered In Elder Abuse Suits, Insurer Says
By Hope Patti ( September 21, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Hanover Insurance unit told a Pennsylvania federal court that it has no duty to defend or indemnify a memory care facility or its operators and staff members in a number of underlying state court suits alleging the abuse of residents with dementia....
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