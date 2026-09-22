DOJ Says Fired NCUA Members Aren't Like Fed Officials

By Katryna Perera ( September 22, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is urging the D.C. Circuit to reverse a district court order reinstating ousted National Credit Union Administration board members, arguing Congress didn't impose presidential removal restrictions on the NCUA and that the agency isn't analogous to the Federal Reserve....
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