Partnership Was Diligent After Notice Got Lost, Court Says

By Molly Moses ( September 21, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A partnership's late-filed petition in the U.S. Tax Court was due to circumstances beyond its control in a case where the final partnership adjustment from the IRS was mailed correctly but returned by the U.S. Postal Service as undeliverable, the court held Monday....
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