Ex-Prosecutor Escapes Jan. 6 Atty's Defamation Suit

By Jared Foretek ( September 21, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann on Monday won judgment on the pleadings in a defamation case brought by attorney Stefan Passantino, who had represented Cassidy Hutchinson, after Passantino alleged Weissmann had defamed him when saying he'd "coached" Hutchinson "to lie" to the January 6th Select Committee....
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