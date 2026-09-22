HMRC Reminds Companies To Join Brexit Trade Platform
By Josh White ( September 22, 2026, 5:03 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s tax authority reminded businesses Tuesday that they are required to join the new trader support service for the flow of goods from Northern Ireland to Britain before it goes live in October....
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