Data Center Power Provider Accelevation Eyes $660M IPO
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( September 22, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Data center power provider Accelevation Holdings on Tuesday outlined a price range for an estimated $660 million initial public offering steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP....
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