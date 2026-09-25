BREAKING: Justices Block Missouri's New Midterm Map In Loss For GOP
By Jeff Overley and Katie Buehler ( September 25, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court late Friday barred Missouri from using in its impending midterm elections a newly redrawn congressional map that would favor Republicans, rejecting the Eighth Circuit's restoration of revised boundaries and likely ending a litigation whirlwind that reached the justices thrice this month....
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