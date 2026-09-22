Baker Law Group Hit With Wage Suit In Colorado

By Zach Dupont ( September 22, 2026, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal and law clerk at Baker Law Group PLLC claimed in Colorado federal court Monday that the firm misclassified administrative staff, failed to pay for nonbillable work hours, and changed or deleted employee time entries for "billing considerations rather than accuracy."...
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