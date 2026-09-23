4 Flashpoints In FDIC's Bid To Revamp Bank Merger Reviews

By Jon Hill ( September 23, 2026, 12:01 AM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s new plan to overhaul its bank merger review process is aimed at delivering faster, more predictable decisions on deals, but some of its key provisions could spark friction as banks and their critics weigh in over the coming weeks....
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