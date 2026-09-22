SEC E-Delivery Plan Draws Access Concerns, Enviro Praise

By Jessica Corso ( September 22, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- State regulators, labor unions and at least one member of Congress are among those urging the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to rethink a proposal that would allow issuers and market intermediaries to default to electronic delivery of investor documents, while Wall Street groups and environmental advocates praised the measure....
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