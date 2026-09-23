Keysight Can't Get Full Fed. Circ. To Review Centripetal Case

By Ryan Davis ( September 23, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit will not review a decision upholding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's finding that Keysight Technologies Inc. failed to show that five claims in a Centripetal Networks LLC cybersecurity patent are invalid, rejecting Keysight's argument that the panel focused on "form over substance."...
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