Wash. Appeals Court Revives Colo. Tax Payment Dispute

By Maria Koklanaris ( September 22, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Whether intercompany payments count as profit, royalties or taxable management fees is a disputed question of fact, a Washington state appellate panel said Tuesday, ordering back to a trial court a dispute over whether a Colorado company and its affiliates owe Washington's business and occupation tax....
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