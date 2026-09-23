Talen Energy Plant's Pa. Deal Doesn't End Pollution Suit

By Matthew Santoni ( September 23, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Talen Energy coal and gas power plant in York County, Pennsylvania, can't dodge an environmental group's lawsuit over contamination leaking from a coal-ash impoundment near the Susquehanna River, after a federal judge rejected arguments that a state consent decree for the same impoundment barred the suit....
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