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Expert Analysis

FDIC Standards Body Could Ease Bank Vendor Due Diligence

By Joann Needleman, Aryeh Derman and Daniel Prieve ( September 30, 2026, 3:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is looking to create an independent standards-setting body to help certify whether bank service providers and vendors meet federal regulatory guidelines for third-party risk management. This effort could benefit banks, bank service providers and federal banking regulators....

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