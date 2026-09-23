Rubin Rudman To Expand In Boston Office Relocation

By Nate Beck ( September 23, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Rubin Rudman said Wednesday that it has signed a 15-year lease in Tishman Speyer's One Federal Street building for a 2028 move to expand its footprint and exit its decadelong office tenancy at 53 State Street in Boston, Massachusetts....
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