Bush Bros. Says Rival Chili Co. Copies 'Chili Magic' TM
By Gina Kim ( September 23, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Bush Brothers has filed a trademark infringement suit in Michigan federal court accusing competitor Magic Man Foods of copying Bush's "Chili Magic" mark and its distinctive trade dress by using a confusingly similar color scheme for similar canned chili bean products....
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