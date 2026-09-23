Judge Dismisses Son's Bid To Recoup Parents' Tax Payments

By Zak Kostro ( September 23, 2026, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge dismissed a son's bid for a refund of federal income taxes for his dead parents' estates, finding he failed to establish that his father sufficiently participated in an amusement equipment manufacturing business to claim associated losses....
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