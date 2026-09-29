FDA Bill Shows Risk Of Inexact Statute Text, Post-Loper Bright

By Todd Harrison and Alexander Rubel ( September 29, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- H.R. 10336, the Dietary Supplement Innovation Act, addresses a genuine problem in the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act's drug preclusion framework.[1] Its clinical investigation trigger, however, shows why textual precision matters when Congress replaces an open-ended standard with a seemingly clearer regulatory marker....
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