Judge Stark Advises Attys To Confront Flaws In Their Cases

By Ryan Davis ( October 29, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Leonard Stark suggested at a conference Thursday that attorneys can improve their odds of success on appeal by addressing the weaknesses in their cases and explaining why they should still prevail, since that is how judges think when making decisions....
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