WH Aide Says CFTC Needs Congress For Full Crypto Powers

By Aislinn Keely ( September 23, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A White House crypto aide said Wednesday that Congress' failure to pass the Clarity Act leaves the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission without authority over spot crypto markets, which could limit the agency's plans to stand up a digital asset framework in the absence of crypto market structure legislation....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.