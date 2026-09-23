Walmart Can't Nix Worker's $300K Retaliation Trial Win

By Grace Elletson ( September 23, 2026, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge declined Wednesday to scrap a $300,000 trial win for a former Walmart employee who claimed she was fired for reporting that her manager failed to shut down sexual harassment, calling the jury's verdict fair amidst evidence of her boss' unfair treatment....
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