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Bredin Prat, Boyanov Advise Schneider On €1.2B Acquisition

By Irene Madongo ( September 24, 2026, 1:56 PM BST) -- French multinational Schneider Electric said Thursday it plans to buy Bulgarian smart-home device maker Shelly Group in a cash deal worth approximately €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion), a deal it expects to improve how buildings monitor and manage energy use....

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