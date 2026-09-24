DC Circ. Questions Panhandle's Claim To Excess Tax Funds
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( September 24, 2026, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge questioned whether Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line should be allowed to pocket excess sums collected under its income tax allowance from prior years that were placed in a separate account for accumulated deferred income taxes....
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