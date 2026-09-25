Domino Foods Fights Paul Weiss DQ Bid In Price-Fixing MDL

By Madison Arnold ( September 25, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Domino Foods is pushing back on an attempt to disqualify its counsel from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP in a sugar price-fixing multidistrict litigation, arguing Hershey, J.M. Smucker and other food makers filed the motion as a "strategic attempt to gain tactical advantage" at a critical point in the dispute....
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