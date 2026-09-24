Mich. High Court Makes 5 Lower Court Assignments
By Susan Smiley ( September 24, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Michigan Supreme Court tabbed three new chief judges for district courts across the state and made appointments to Wayne County probate and business courts....
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