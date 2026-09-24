Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rutgers Law Debuts Online JD With Vision Of Greater Access

By Jake Maher ( September 24, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Rutgers Law School is rolling out an online J.D. program for next school year in a move that the school says will expand access to legal education for a growing market of students looking for flexible options....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections