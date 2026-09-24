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New Eastern La. Judge's 5th Circ. Bid Goes To Full Senate

By Courtney Bublé ( September 24, 2026, 2:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Anna St. John of the Eastern District of Louisiana, who was confirmed to her current post in March, is one step closer to being elevated to the federal appeals bench....

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