Squires Confirms PTAB Judges Will Resume Institution Calls
By Dani Kass ( September 29, 2026, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Administrative patent judges will soon resume deciding whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges will be instituted on the merits, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires told the Senate on Tuesday during a hearing that also raised questions about if the office has sacrificed patent quality to speed through an examination backlog....
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