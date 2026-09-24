Colo. Appeals Court Revives Town's Concert Easement Bid
By Zach Dupont ( September 24, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals reversed the dismissal of a mountain town's case seeking condemnation of an easement over a concert series after finding the lower court incorrectly applied the condemnation statute and didn't allow for an ample record to be made before ruling....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.