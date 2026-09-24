Wash. Winemaker's Spoilage Coverage Claim Capped At $40K

By Hope Patti ( September 24, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Washington winemaker cannot recover more than $40,000 in coverage for its loss of nearly 18,000 bottles of wine due to a faulty air conditioner, a federal court ruled, saying the winemaker's commercial property coverage limits recovery for spoilage caused by mechanical breakdown and temperature fluctuations....
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