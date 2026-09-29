BIA Ruling Could Make Immigration Bond A Catch-22

By Georgianna Pisano Goetz ( September 29, 2026, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals' July 28 decision in Matter of A-L-S- does more than refine the way immigration judges assess flight risk. Read broadly, the decision risks creating a circular rule under which a noncitizen can be treated as a flight risk because they have too few ties to the U.S., but also because they have too many....