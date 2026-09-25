Kansas Officials Say Hemp Raid Suit Should Be Tossed

By Mike Curley ( September 25, 2026, 2:11 PM EDT) -- State and local officials in Kansas are urging a federal court to throw out a lawsuit that two retailers have brought alleging their shops were wrongly raided and that their legal hemp products were seized, contending the businesses' latest complaint fell short of alleging any constitutional rights were violated....
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