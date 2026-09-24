Fed Pitches Stablecoin Issuer Rules In Latest Genius Act Push

By Jon Hill ( September 24, 2026, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday proposed rules to set key prudential standards and other guardrails for stablecoin issuers under its oversight, rounding out an initial phase of rulemaking at the federal banking agencies to implement the U.S. stablecoin law known as the Genius Act....
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