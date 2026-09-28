Del. High Court Adds To Vet Patent Indemnity, Strikes Interest

By Craig Clough ( September 28, 2026, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court has issued a mixed ruling in a veterinary implant patent dispute, holding a company's founder liable for his share of a $9.8 million license and about $2.4 million more in defense fees while striking millions in prejudgment interest he had been ordered to pay....
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