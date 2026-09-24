CFTC Allows Tokenized Investments, Blockchain Records
By Aislinn Keely ( September 24, 2026, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission updated crypto guidance on Thursday to note that registrants can invest customer funds in tokenized versions of otherwise permitted investments and use blockchain tech to meet recordkeeping requirements....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.