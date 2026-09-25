Split 6th Circ. Keeps Block On Tenn. 'Abortion Trafficking' Ban

By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 25, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel upheld a permanent injunction on what Tennessee calls an abortion trafficking ban, finding the law is facially overbroad and violates the First Amendment by restricting speech on access to abortions in states where that care is legal....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.