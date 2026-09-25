UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Megan Norcott ( September 25, 2026, 11:25 AM EDT) -- The past week in London has seen Glencore Energy sue a refinery for allegedly defrauding it out of more than $236 million worth of crude oil, the former CEO of ankle-tag maker Big Technologies file a defamation claim against the company, and property investment group Hunter Jones hit by a claim from the Financial Conduct Authority. ...
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