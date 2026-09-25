Novo Bets $1.3B On Nanexa Drug Tech Amid Obesity Push
By Al Barbarino ( September 25, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk has agreed to pay up to about €1.165 billion ($1.3 billion) under an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for Swedish drug-delivery company Nanexa's PharmaShell technology....
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