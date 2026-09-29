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Expert Analysis

How Employers Can Navigate NLRB Rulings Ripe For Reversal

By Howard Lavin ( September 29, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- With the midterm elections fast approaching, President Donald Trump's National Labor Relations Board finally has a three-member Republican majority. On Aug. 26, NLRB general counsel Crystal Carey issued a memo laying out the cases where she has already asked the board to reverse precedents from President Joe Biden's era, and flagging several more that she plans to challenge.[1]...

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