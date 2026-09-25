WTO To Weigh Russian Claim EU Carbon Levy Breaks Rules
By Jack McLoone ( September 25, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization said Friday it will consider Russia's challenge that the European Union's carbon import levy poses significant trade barriers despite the bloc's protest that it is unreasonable to treat seriously a complaint raised by a member waging a war of aggression....
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